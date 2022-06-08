Nitro officials continue considering first responder training efforts

NITRO, W.Va. — Members of the Nitro city government have formed a committee to better understand the training needs of the city’s firefighters and emergency medical service workers, as well as finalize the desired goals of a new training program.

The Nitro City Council approved the decision during its meeting on Tuesday, almost two months after Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes approached council members about the need for an updated training program.

Mathes told the council at the body’s April 19 meeting that an updated program was necessary for improving units. He noted one possibility would include a hybrid training model with online and in-person courses.

The city received one proposal for developing a program; Mission CIT put forward a $24,000 bid to offer services over 12 months.

“I know Chief Mathes felt like this would really help his department, and it’s more than just training,” Recorder Rita Cox explained. “It’s different facets, and he committed to try to tone down his request. This was something he really wanted, and we committed a couple meetings ago to try to do this more for him.”

According to Mayor Dave Casebolt, the city also wants to put any additional expenditures on hold until the fiscal year begins in July.