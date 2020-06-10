Kanawha board approves in-person HS graduations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools has reversed a previous decision to now allow in-person graduations for high schools.

The school board held a special session meeting on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the state Department of Education announced that in-person graduation ceremonies for schools in the state will be permitted beginning June 22.

“This can continue as long as they follow the rules and guidelines. The social distancing, no shaking hands, maintaining the social distancing and not congregating. This allows us to carry on the traditions of having live graduation,” Dr. Ron Duerring, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent said at the board meeting.

On June 5, the school system announced the previously provided dates and times for in-person ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center were canceled and all ceremonies would be virtual due to COVID-19.

Duerring said the in-person graduation ceremonies will happen at outdoor spaces such as football fields and will be subject to approval by each high school’s principal.

The school system’s previous decision was in consultation with local health officials and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department commented on Wednesday’s announcement: “I’m glad to hear the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to allow outdoor graduations. I urge school leaders to follow the state’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our graduates and their families deserve to celebrate. Thanks to the board for helping ensure their health and safety.”

The vote to authorize high schools to hold outdoor graduations in accordance with the WVDE guidance was 5-0.

Also in a 5-0 vote, the board approved the beginning of athletic activities per WVSSAC guidance.