KCS: All high school graduations will be held virtually

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All Kanawha County high schools will host virtual graduation ceremonies this summer.

Kanawha County Schools (KCS) announced on Friday that the previously provided dates and times for in-person ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have been canceled.

The school system said the decision was in consultation with local health officials and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and they came to the conclusion that in-person ceremonies would put too many people at risk.

Students and families should look for information from their school in the coming weeks for details about the school’s virtual graduation, KCS said.

Each high school has graduation traditions and the school system said it knows that they are developing plans now that will continue those traditions virtually, including speakers and individual student recognition.