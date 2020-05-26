Kanawha board approves charter school application, school projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County School Board of Education took several actions including the approval of a charter school application on Tuesday morning.

During its special session board meeting, the board voted 4-0 on the application approval. The state-issued policy requires each county to have a process and application available by the end of May.

“The law requires us,” Ron Duerring, the superintendent of schools said during the meeting. “You’ve already adopted the process but now we have to have this application. We have to have it posted by June 1.”

The process Duerring refers to is the board approving the policy on May 14. The board unanimously approved the rule, which does not establish any such institution in the county.

As reported by 580-WCHS during that meeting, the state Department of Education is requiring every school system in West Virginia to have some process in place to provide clarity for establishing an institution.

Duerring did note a change to the application requires any teachers for charter schools must be certified from West Virginia.

Following the approval of the application, the board approved contracts of multiple construction projects slated for this summer. The Board approved 4-0, the contract for the replacement of Belle & Pinch Elem roofs to Harris Brothers Roofing & Mechanical in Charleston in the amount of $604,880.

The board then approved the low bid contract of $367,000 by Shield Roofing and Construction of Morgantown and South Point, Ohio for the replacement of Montrose Elementary roof.

All three of those projects are slated to begin in June.

The HVAC renovations at George Washington High School took another step on Tuesday. The board approved the contract to the low bid of $8.2 million by Harris Brothers Roofing & Mechanical. A completion date for the project is in the spring of 2021.

County school officials noted that the heating system will be operational in GWHS by mid-October. KCS has the ability to bring in temporary heating units if temperatures fall before then.

The board meets in regular session on June 18 at 6 p.m.