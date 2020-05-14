Kanawha education board approves charter school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved on Thursday a state-issued policy allowing for the founding of charter schools in the county.

The board unanimously approved the rule, which does not establish any such institution in the county. Board members had until May 31 to approve the process which state education leaders developed.

“This is not approving a charter school,” Superintendent Ron Duerring said. “Only the process for if someone were to apply.”

The state Department of Education is requiring every school system in West Virginia to have some process in place to provide clarity for establishing an institution.

Board member Ric Cavender said he did have any issue approving the policy given it is a state requirement.

“But that’s where it stops for me,” he added regarding charter schools.