Goodwin seeks re-election as Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is running for re-election in 2022, she announced alongside her family Monday night.

Goodwin spoke to supporters at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston making the bid official, moments after she said she filed.

Goodwin, a Democrat, was elected in November 2018 and became Charleston’s first female mayor the following January. The majority of her term has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic which started March 2020.

She said a second term would be about continuing to keep people safe and finishing projects her administration started.

“We got to run an administration for a year before we had to start shutting off the lights and closing the doors to keep people safe. That will always be paramount. Our administration’s number one focus is to keep people in this community healthy and safe,” Goodwin said.

Much like her state of the city address earlier in January, Goodwin highlighted the city’s financial stability during Monday’s announcement. She said the city council has balanced a budget without raising taxes or reducing essential public services, especially during the pandemic.

She said she was proud of keeping city employees working during the pandemic and services moving forward.

“We have the largest rainy day fund in the history of Charleston because we had to build it up. The pandemic taught us a lot of things but it taught us to make sure we had the reserves we needed. God forbid if something like this ever happens again,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also noted the upgrades to city parks, city parking garages, 17 new permanent public art installations, and infrastructure improvements and projects still to come.

In 2018, Goodwin defeated J.B. Akers, owner of Akers Law Offices. She succeeded longtime Republican and Independent Mayor Danny Jones, whom Goodwin said on Monday endorses her. Jones was not in attendance.

“I think what I am most proud of is he (Jones) has taken a look at our administration, taken a look at what we have done and has endorsed me and supported me. That really means a lot to me,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin and her husband, Booth Goodwin, a former U.S. attorney and prior Democratic gubernatorial candidate, have two sons.

Goodwin is a former deputy secretary of commerce and West Virginia tourism commissioner. A past spokesperson for both Gov. Bob Wise and Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, she had never run for public office before running for mayor.

May 10 is the primary election date.