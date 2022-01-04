Goodwin marks Charleston’s progress in State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin believes the city is in a strong position and “poised for a brighter tomorrow.”

Goodwin gave her State of the City address on Monday evening as part of the Charleston City Council’s first meeting of the year. Goodwin used the speech to reflect on progress made during 2021 and set goals for the new year.

“This year, because of our strong partnerships and relationships, we have succeeded,” she said. “It is far and away because of the 26 council members who are here in this chamber who wanted something better for their ward, for their community.”

Goodwin highlighted the council’s work over the last year, including balancing a budget without raising taxes or reducing essential public services. She also noted infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to city parking garages and 17 new permanent public art installations.

“That brings the total in this capital city to 375,” Goodwin said. “It rivals any capital city across the country.”

Goodwin also mentioned ongoing efforts to improve the city, including an audit of lighting on the West Side and removing dilapidated and abandoned homes.

“Over the past three years, we’ve taken down close to 300 dilapidated homes and structures. We know these structures bring down the morale of a neighborhood, the value of our properties,” she said. “We’ve got more work to do, and we’re doing it.”

Goodwin highlighted the importance of partnerships throughout her remarks; she thanked local advocates for working on providing state lawmakers with proposed legislation addressing addiction and homelessness, and noted the work with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in securing a $1.75 million grant for planning a revitalization of Kanawha Boulevard.

“We welcome this new year and the opportunities it brings for us to continue to make Charleston a place to belong,” she said.

The administration’s goals for 2022 include using American Rescue Plan funds for further investments to improve the city, supporting programs on addiction and homelessness, upgrading public recreational facilities and providing small businesses with a liaison.