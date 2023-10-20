Fire Chief provides update on South Charleston firefighters involved in September crash

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White provided an update on the conditions of some of his firefighters who were involved in a deadly crash with a vehicle nearly one month ago.

“The guys are doing a lot better and one guy is about to get out of the hospital,” White said Thursday night at the South Charleston City Council meeting.

White said that firefighter will undergo knee surgery and is expected to be in recovery and rehab for about one year.

“He’s going to be released to home but physical therapy is going really well,” White said.

Three firefighters were on board a truck that crashed at the intersection of Childress Road and U.S. Route 119 on September 21. The fire truck struck a passenger vehicle which was crossing the intersection. The driver of the vehicle, Franklin Crouch, 46, of Charleston, later died at CAMC from his injuries.

The car and the fire truck involved in the collision were destroyed. It was the first time a South Charleston fire fighting vehicle was involved in an accident since 2009.

Chief White said another one of his men is undergoing shoulder surgery and is expected to sidelined for four to six months

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens told Chief White that the city has their back and they wish the firefighters involved in the crash a speedy recovery.

“His job right now is to recover. That’s all that matters,” Mullens said about the firefighter who’s got a long road of recovery ahead of him. “The job will be there when he’s ready to come back.”