SC fire truck involved in collision at Childress Road, one person killed

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — One person was killed and three firefighters were injured in a collision between a South Charleston fire truck.

The fire truck rolled over at least one on Childress Road not far from the U.S. Route 119 intersection at shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The person who died was in the passenger vehicle involved in the crash, according to police. One of the firefighters had to be cut out of the wreckage.

Both northbound lanes of the highway were expected to be closed into the nighttime hours.

A number of first responders remain on the scene.

South Charleston opened a new fire station in that area of the county in recent months after the city annexed the area.