Charleston City Council approves budget for next Fiscal Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council has approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Finance Director Andy Wood presented the $111 million budget during the Finance Committee meeting on March 4. Council members voted to pass the budget during their meeting Monday, March 18.

“This budget is centered on investments in our people, places, and spaces – and the way we operate – beginning with our City employees,” said Mayor Goodwin. “This budget maintains funding for paving and building demolitions and makes sure there are no new taxes or fees, but it also ensures we are taking care of our city employees – including funding for new boots and coats, coverage outside of normal working hours, more take-home cars for our officers, streamlining current processes, compensating the teams we rely on in an emergency, and making sure our teams have the equipment they need to be efficient in serving our community.”

Finance Committee Chair Joseph Jenkins said the budget shows that the city is “healthy.”

“This is a good budget with no increases in taxes or fees,” Jenkins said during council’s meeting Monday night.

A few things were added to the budget in between when the mayor initially introduced it and this week. The budget does include an increase in the uniform budget for employees who work outside every day. There’s also additional funding for a part-time employee and additional resources for Humane Officers and for grass and materials necessary to restore Cato golf course.

The approved budget will go into effect July 1.