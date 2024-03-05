Goodwin introduces budget for Fiscal Year 2025 to City Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the first Monday in March, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin helped present the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025 to the City Council Finance Committee.

“We have invested an incredible amount of time and energy into better understanding the path we need to take to secure a better future for our city,” Goodwin said. “These steps have afforded us the opportunity to not only have long-term financial clarity but also begin making significant investments in the City’s future – investments in our people, places, and spaces; and the way we operate.”

The proposed budget is for $111 million that Goodwin says covers a lot of areas that she sees as important for the future of the capital city.

“The proposed budget highlights many of the priorities we have for the upcoming year, starting with our city employees,” said Goodwin.

Part of the proposed budget includes an across-the-board pay raise for all city employees including police and fire. Those with the police and fire departments would also be encouraged to participate in special team assignments that require additional training and certifications resulting in incentives.

The proposed budget from Mayor Goodwin also mentions no new taxes or fees created or increases to taxes or fees. There is also still a continued plan to reach a $15/hour starting wage.

Also included in the proposed FY 2025 Budget:

Streamlines property code enforcement through a new Development Services Department which integrates the existing Building and Planning Departments

Creates the Turf Maintenance Fund to accumulate resources for the eventual replacement of the significant investments that have been made in the city’s athletic fields

Maintains all critical City services and operations

Recognizes over $2M benefit of pension funding change

Maintains funding for paving and building demolitions

“It takes a lot of time and effort and not only do we go over the big numbers but we go over the smaller numbers that have monumental impact in each one of our departments,” Goodwin said Monday.

Charleston City Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget for next fiscal year at their next scheduled meeting which is Monday, March 18.