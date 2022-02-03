Active COVID cases dropping in Kanawha County as KCHD continues vaccination push

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In Kanawha County, COVID-19 figures are following the same pattern as the rest of the state — active cases dropping but hospitalizations and deaths remain steady.

On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) confirmed 360 new cases but over 500 cases were marked recovered. The active case total sat at 1,179, down 142 from Tuesday.

Dr. Sherri Young, interim executive director of KCHD spoke with 580-WCHS about the recent decline in cases. On Jan. 21, KCHD reported over 900 cases of COVID-19 in one day.

“It’s not going to be a consistent decline every day but at least we have gone from seeing 800 to 900 cases per day down 300 to 400 on average over the past several days,” Young said.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 11,057 active cases on Thursday, down from nearly 22,000 Jan. 22.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state remain four digits at 1,061 on Thursday. The total has stayed above 1,000 since mid-January.

Young expects the pattern of hospitalizations and deaths to continue but notes the county could be on the downside of the omicron variant peak based on similar trends in other states.

Two new deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday and Young said three would be reported Thursday evening.

Young said the county will continue to educate citizens about the booster doses and vaccination. She said it’s the tool to end the pandemic.

KCHD, the Kanawha County Commission, the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, and the Charleston Fire Department will be holding a walk-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KCHD on 108 Lee Street in Charleston. Services offered include COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 adult and pediatric vaccinations, COVID-19 boosters, and flu vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.

“We know there are still people out there that may be symptomatic, maybe had exposure or just want to know before they go on a vacation, before travel for work or make a trip to see a loved one. We will be there for testing and vaccination,” Young said.