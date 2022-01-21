Another record-breaking day in Kanawha County for coronavirus cases; Young continues vaccine push

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County had another record-breaking day for coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday reported 907 new coronavirus cases. Officials also noted 3,144 active cases and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths for the pandemic to 527.

“For the third time this month, we have yet another record-breaking daily case count of 907 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. Along with other medical experts, we have warned that Omicron variant is highly contagious and does not show any signs of slowing,” health officer Dr. Sherri Young said.

“While we are all tired of COVID, this continued level of community spread is taking a toll on our front-line healthcare workers, first responders, and the health command team.”

The health department and the Kanawha County Commission will have a walk-up coronavirus testing and vaccination clinic on Saturday at the health department’s office at 108 Lee. St. E., Charleston, WV 25301. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“To gain any semblance of control on this pandemic, please get your COVID vaccines now, if you have not; get your booster dose if you are eligible; and wear a mask in public indoor settings,” Young said. “We have the tools to fight this virus and mitigate the harmful effects, but these tools will not help if they are not used. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to offer daily testing and vaccination services at the health department.”

Five public employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to county officials, the employees work in the County Commission Office, the Circuit Clerk’s Office, the Assessor’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office. Contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are underway.