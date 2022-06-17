YWCA Charleston’s Over The Edge fundraiser set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 40 people will rappel down the tallest building in Charleston on Saturday for a cause.

YWCA Charleston’s Over The Edge fundraiser will take place beginning 9 a.m. Saturday at the downtown Truist building at 300 Summers Street. The building is one of the tallest in West Virginia.

The event will raise funds for the YWCA Racial Justice Endowment Campaign, which is a continuation of the YWCA’s commitment to social justice.

Jennifer Pharr, the YWCA Charleston Development Director and Charleston city councilwoman will be one of the rapellers.

“I thought it was almost a duty for me to do this. If I can overcome a fear and help to raise $1,000 that goes to a worthy cause, I think it’s worth it,” Pharr told 580-WCHS.

In order to be able to rappel, a person must raise $1,000.

Pharr said the campaign helps fund the Racial Equity & Inclusion Program for YWCA Charleston. She said the funding will allow the program to expand staff to give Program Director Shante’ Ellis help. She said funding will also help open the program’s new center on Elizabeth Street.

Rappellers scheduled are West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage, state InterAgency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer and Morgan Morrison with Rock City Cake Company.

The event will also include food trucks, a DJ and activities for children. Pharr anticipates the event, which is part of FestivALL, to last until the mid-afternoon.