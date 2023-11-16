YWCA Charleston opens its newest Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local advocates of social justice and equality will better be able to continue their mission of ending racism with the grand opening of a new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion.

YWCA Charleston held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new center Thursday, and community leaders, state and federal representatives, stakeholders, and YWCA supporters all came out to help celebrate the occasion.

Located at 412 Elizabeth Street on Charleston’s East End, YWCA Charleston CEO Jennifer Goddard said the center will serve as a place for fostering education, reflection, collaboration, and action to bring about change.

She also said it will be a hub for the organization to continue its commitment to dismantling longtime systematic barriers and their fight towards social justice.

“This building here on Elizabeth Street is going to give people a space to do this work and to have opportunities to talk about some topics that are hard, you know, we want people to talk about privilege and bias, we want them to talk about racism, and how people can come together as a community and learn more and be better,” Goddard said.

Goddard said the center will specifically be used for programming and celebrations, among other events to support the growth of YWCA Charleston’s developing Racial Equity and Inclusion program. The program is meant to advance positive social change across all of the counties the organization serves, Kanawha, Boone, and Clay counties.

YWCA Charleston Racial Equity and Inclusion Director Shante Ellis said all of the other programs involved in the organization have their own brick-and-mortar buildings, and now this center will be the first of its kind in the area, and possibly the state.

“It’s important to have this in the state of West Virginia so that we can show we are being progressive and moving forward around diversity and inclusion,” Ellis said.

Goddard said a Racial Justice Endowment campaign was created to raise funds for the program, and a building fund was started to raise money for the building itself, as a lot of work had to be put into it before the center could open. She said overall a little more than $2 million was raised for the Racial Justice Endowment, and it will be used to invest in future programming for the initiative.

Goddard said opening the new center is only the beginning of their work with fostering racial equity and inclusion.

“Our work is never done, we know there is nothing easy, there’s nothing that we can strength from in eliminating racism,” she said.

However, she said the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will bring them at least one step closer to their goal.

“So, by giving people a space and an energy for eliminating racism, and having intent, and action, learning and growing, that’s what we are inviting people to do here,” Goddard said.