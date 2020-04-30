Young warns of rushing to reopen from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is once again expressing caution when it comes to businesses reopening in the next few weeks around West Virginia.

She appeared on Thursday’s 580-LIVE with Dale Cooper on 580-WCHS and said the reopening from COVID-19 is not as easy and quick as some may think.

“In terms of the virus which has affected millions of people, literally shut down our society, we have a lot at stake here,” she said.

“If we get back and try to get too much, too normal, too soon it’s going to be back with a vengeance.”

Young and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin have met this week with local restaurant owners, whose businesses are one of the first to get the green light. Beginning next week under Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan, outdoor dining will be available to restaurants to utilize.

She said restaurant owners have expressed some concerns heading into this “new normal.”

“Finding ways to minimize contact that’s been a little bit tougher and it is going to be a new normal,” Young said. “It’s not going to feel like the pre-pandemic era. We are going to be wearing PPP, facemasks, face coverings.

“While I think people are set to get back to normal, this normal is going to be a new normal.”

Overall, she expressed pleasure in the slow down of numbers of virus cases in Kanawha County but recognized the work is not over. The health department reported 168 positive cases on Thursday morning with 107 active cases.

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

“We are in 48 of health command which means it has been constant operations, meaning we meet daily, talk daily and go through our numbers,” Young said.

“I have seen a significant slow down in the number of positives and that’s a good sign. We are doing more drive-thru events and we are doing more testing here through the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”

The health department will hold its third public drive-thru testing event on Friday at the Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Way, Charleston.

Young said daycare workers can test without symptoms but the workers are required to say what facility they work in when they make appointments. People with symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal issues, can also get tested.

The testing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.