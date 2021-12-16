Young urges continued vaccination as omicron variant confirmed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sherri Young acknowledged the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia on Thursday and said it’s nothing to take lightly.

Young, the executive director of the health department, spoke during the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health virtual meeting on Zoom where she warned those on the call of a potential surge in the county and state with the variant arrival and the holiday season among us.

“It is highly more contagious than other variants. We are seeing a lot of vaccinated people across the United State falling ill to the variant,” Young said.

Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday during the coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention CDC notified the state of a single case of omicron in West Virginia.

“It’s a very critical time for West Virginia and our country,” Marsh said, alluding to a likely surge of the delta variant of COVID-19,” Marsh said during the briefing.

“It is now time for all West Virginians to run to the fire, pull the rope in the same direction, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, or get a booster.”

Young also pushed for those to get the vaccine and get a booster shot, if it is time to do so.

“I urge anyone who isn’t vaccinated to please do so. Anyone who is due for a boost, anyone 16 years of age and older, you should now get your booster shot,” Young said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) confirmed 417 active cases of the virus in the county Thursday. There are 8,737 active cases of the virus in the state as of Thursday.

The state and county both reported zero new deaths due to the virus on Thursday.

Young noted during the meeting that the pandemic is now being tabulated in years.

“December of 2019 we were first hearing of the virus. It was a few months later we went into shutdown. The first vaccine was delivered here to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department one year ago yesterday (Wednesday),” she said.

During the meeting, the board approved a One Time Non-Base Building Salary Increase. The payout would be $2,500 to 25 full-time employees and $1,200 to 11 part-time employees. KCHD officials said those are expected to come in mid-February.