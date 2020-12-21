Young speaks COVID-19 vaccine, process on 580-LIVE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is pleased with the progress made by her department with COVID-19 vaccinations but understands there is still work left to do.

Appearing on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Young stated that the health department (KCHD) used all of its Pfizer allotment last week and is preparing to receive many doses of the Moderna vaccine this week to continue Phase 1 of distribution.

“We are moving very quickly through Phase 1. The faster we move through this phase, the faster we move on to other people who need the vaccine. I absolutely cannot wait until the day we can offer this to the public,” Young said.

Young still believes that the general public may be able to receive the vaccines in the spring. She said for now in Phase 1, the KCHD vaccinated many first responders including Charleston Fire, Charleston Police, members of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and others on health command teams.

She said those in long-term care facilities, public health and nursing homes are also getting vaccinated.

“We are losing too many Americans to this, we are losing too many Kanawha County citizens to this, we are losing too many people in this battle. People are getting sick, it is serious and it has changed all of our lives,” Young said of the fight against COVID-19.

She urged everyone to do research on the vaccines and ultimately receive it whether its the Pfizer, Moderna or one down the road.

She also warned the public and those unable to be vaccinated to continue to follow the guidelines this holiday season.

“Not as a scare tactic but as an educational piece that this could happen. We’ve seen it over and over and over again. We really need to think about those choices. It’s a choice but is it the safest choice,” Young said.