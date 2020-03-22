Young notes testing kit, supply needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health care officials across the country are trying to get additional testing kits and medical equipment as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Kanawha County leaders are no exception.

Dr. Sherri Young, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s health officer and executive director, said the amount of testing kits continues increasing as federal agencies work to improve medical supplies.

“We have enough to sustain at the rate we are going right now,” she said. “It is limiting, it is frustrating.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke to West Virginia health care leaders, including Young, last week about medical supplies. He additionally wrote a letter to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about providing health care organizations with resources.

“We need money because we need staff,” Young said. “We need testing first and foremost, and unfortunately, everybody else is needing the testing as well. Personal protective equipment is the biggest thing we can get right now.”

Personal protective equipment includes face masks and gowns.

“We’re protecting our first responders and we’re protecting the public the best we can,” Young added.

The best strategy for the general populace, Young said, is staying in place.