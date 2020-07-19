Young notes concerns with raising coronavirus numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County’s leading health care official said the recent increase in coronavirus cases is more than what was expected.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said there have been multiple local records set, including 27 new cases in a single day last week.

“That is unprecedented and almost twice the number we had on any other day,” she told the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health last week.

Young said increases have been recorded across multiple industries and demographics; three employees of the Charleston Police Department and at least 24 members North Charleston Apostolic Church tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Young added more people are getting tested which correlates with increased exposure to the virus.

“This is why we’re seeing an increase in the number of people we are testing,” she said.

Young said it is difficult to estimate the medical costs of the coronavirus pandemic; medical facilities did not perform elective procedures at the start of the pandemic, and Young said people also did not seek medical care because of the potential health risk.

The health command between the health department, city of Charleston, Kanawha County agencies and local medical facilities restarted daily meetings last Friday, and Young said the West Virginia National Guard has been asked to assist with contact tracing and other needs.