Young: More travel related COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More COVID-19 cases related to travel to Myrtle Beach and elsewhere have been reported in Kanawha County following a large round of testing by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Dr. Sherri Young, the executive director and chief health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that nine cases in the county are now associated with travel to the South Carolina beach.

KCHD and KCEAA tested over 442 people for COVID-19 in a drive-thru testing event on Friday.

“We figured out very quickly because of the volume of calls and the number of people who have recently traveled both to Myrtle Beach and Horry County that we have a lot of people that need to be tested,” Young said.

Young said seven new positive cases were added to the county’s total on Saturday, marking the largest one-day increase since the first couple of weeks of the pandemic in March.

Complete results from Friday’s testing are still pending but Young added a few positive cases from been associated with travel to places other than Myrtle like Tennessee and Greenbrier County.

She encouraged everyone to be tested no matter the symptoms felt of places traveled. The KCHD has free drive-thru testing on Monday and Tuesday at its Lee Street location until 3:30 p.m.

For anyone in Myrtle Beach, Young said to continue to follow the guidelines and get tested when they arrive back in Kanawha County. She also had advice for anyone planning a vacation this summer.

“It’s on the families to decide what is best for them. If you are looking at a vacation at a high transmission area and you know you are going to be in an area where you won’t be in crowds, you won’t be in restaurants, you won’t be packed on a beach… If you can make that trip safe, try to make that trip safe,” Young said.

As of Monday morning, there are 276 cases in the county with 37 being active.

Other testing events in the county include 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Ave., and from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Sissonville High School.

Appointments for these testings are recommended, but not required. To make an appointment, call 304-348-1088.