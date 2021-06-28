Young leaving health department post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director and Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young announced her resignation Monday.

Young, who has the led the state’s most populous county through the pandemic, will stay in the position until the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health can find a replacement.

“When I became the Executive Director and Chief Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, I never dreamed we would be faced with a pandemic that would affect the entire world. We have lost so many lives to this devastating situation. I believe I have done everything I can to lead the Health Department through the pandemic and move it forward successfully. I have enjoyed my time with the Health Department and my focus on saving lives. I was presented with an opportunity that I could not pass up, and for that reason, I am leaving my position,” Young said.

She did not announcement specifics about the new position.

The news release from the KCHD said Young has been on pandemic duty for 450 days.

“She has been nationally recognized by ABC News, The New York Times, and Time Magazine for her unprecedented efforts to save lives throughout the County,” the release said.

KCHD Board of Directors President Dr. Art Rubin praised Young’s efforts.

“Dr. Young has been my student, a friend, and a colleague throughout the years. She is an exceptional person. She has done a remarkable job as the Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. No one has worked harder than she has during this pandemic. Dr. Young dedicated over 450 days managing the pandemic, and most days worked 18-20 hours a day taking care of the citizens of Kanawha County. Her service to the City and County is unwavering, and we all owe her a debt of gratitude,” Rubin said.