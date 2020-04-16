Young: Kanawha County hasn’t reached coronavirus peak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County has yet to reach a peak of coronavirus cases, Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department warned Thursday.

Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director, participated in a virtual town hall hosted by Charleston and Kanawha County officials, in which she spoke about the 102 confirmed cases in the county. The total increased by nine people Thursday following testing at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson.

Dr. Sherri Young

“For us to say that we’re through it or we hit the peak, I’m afraid not,” she said. “I think the surge may look a little different than what we envisioned.”

The West Virginia National Guard and local organizations tested 75 patients of the Jefferson facility on Wednesday after one patient was hospitalized for the coronavirus. Several other residents showed symptoms.

Young noted her concern is the surge will be connected to long-term care facilities.

“This is not just Kanawha County. We’re seeing this all over the state where the numbers are going up exponentially daily in long-term care facilities,” she said. “The long-term care facilities could require those beds and those ventilators.”

National and state leaders are planning a staggered return to normalcy, but Young argued officials should not think too far ahead.

“It’s my medical opinion and good science that this is not our peak and we’re far from over,” she added.

According to the health department, 52 positive cases remain active.