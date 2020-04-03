CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An infant and a pregnant woman are two of the 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, health officer Dr. Sherri Young said on Friday.

Young, with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the county is on an “alarming trend” with cases.

“We now have a patient who is now an infant, who is doing well at home,” she said. “However we have seen a COVID positive patient in an infant as well as someone who is currently pregnant.”

Young was adamant during her daily press briefing that the virus does not show discrimination to any age, gender or sex. At least 40 percent of what the health department is seeing in terms of cases tested is in the 20 to 45 age range, according to Young.

Dr. Sherri Young

She said whatever mercies this country had before COVID-19 arrived are now gone.

“While we talk very much about the people who are at most risk, people over the age of 65 and immune-compromised, we are seeing disease in younger individuals. Some are teens and an infant. This is not a disease that will stop for anyone,” she said.

The infant and the pregnant woman are not related. Young did not elaborate much on conditions during the presser other than calling the infant, under the age of two as “doing well.”

She gave a word of advice to pregnant women everywhere during this time, starting with making plans with their OGBYNs and mid-wives.

“If you become pregnant and COVID is still going on that’s something you need to work out. If you’re planning on delivering in a few months during COVID, you should be talking about that plan with your OGBYN so you can minimize your risk of contracting COVID before delivery,” she said.

Young also advised the public to stay indoors as much as possible as we head into another weekend forecasted with sunny, warm weather. She noted reports of heavy traffic at Southridge in South Charleston and long lines at big box stores still open.

“Just because the weather is breaking I know people will want to get out. We need to continue to be smart about that. We need to avoid these long lines, we need to make sure we only go out one time if possible and minimize exposure,” Young said.

The health department has a 24-7 hotline open at 1-304-348-1088 for anyone wanting to set up and appointment for testing. Hours are limited during the weekends.

As of late Friday afternoon the county, the county reported 50 confirmed cases while the state DHHR reported 237 cases. Young expects a surge in the coming weeks, calling this past week “mile three or four of a full marathon.”