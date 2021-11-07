Young child killed in Turnpike wreck near Chelyan

CHELYAN, W.Va. — A young child was killed in a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.

According to state police, a 4-year-old was in a car that was struck by a driver going the wrong way Friday night at around 9 o’clock.

Troopers identified the wrong way driver as an 85-year-old woman from West Milton, Ohio. They said she was driving north toward Charleston and after going through the toll plaza near Chelyan in Kanawha County she drove into the southbound lanes where she struck two vehicles head-on that were heading south on the Turnpike.

The child was a passenger in the second vehicle that was hit. There were two adults in the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from East Canton, Ohio, and a 54-year-old woman from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The driver in the first car that was struck was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Wadsworth, Ohio.

All five people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The child was pronounced in the hours after the crash.

State police are continuing their investigation.