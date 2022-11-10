Young child dies in Putnam County house fire

ELEANOR, W.Va. — A fire in the Putnam County town of Eleanor left a child dead and the mother hospitalized Thursday morning.

Fire crews from across Putnam County responded to the blaze just off Roosevelt Boulevard.

“The fire was fully involved in the back of the house when fire crews arrived. When the fire department made entry they discovered two people inside, one being a female in her 30’s and a toddler boy,” said Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

Both suffered severe smoke inhalation. The mother was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital and remained in stable condition. The boy, age 3, was pronounced dead at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.

“We’re treating it as a crime scene. Arson is not suspected, but with the child being deceased we want to treat it as seriously as possible to find out what happened here,” said the Sheriff.

The names of the victims have not been released.