Young anticipates arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department chief health officer says the approval and shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines give the department the ability to reach more people in the fight on COVID.

Gov. Jim Justice said last week he anticipates a weekly allotment of 15,000 additional doses of Johnson & Johnson. On top of what West Virginia already receives from Pfizer and Moderna, Justice said total weekly doses should approach 60,000.

Young spoke with WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood during a vaccination clinic on Saturday about Johnson & Johnson.

“Especially with one that can be stored longer, it doesn’t have any temperature restrictions and it’s a one-dose vaccine. It gives us the ability that if we go to a community or we meet somebody that has a need and can’t get back for services, that’s the people we need to give the one-dose vaccine to,” Young said.

Young said it can be less effective than the other two doses in getting the virus but she said it’s helping people stay out of the hospital. It only requires one dose instead of the two doses being received when taking the other vaccines.

Young asked everyone to stay patient as the pandemic reaches a one-year anniversary and said for everyone to get a vaccine when its their turn.

“I understand people being frustrated and being scared. We all want to get back to normal. But the good thing is, help is coming. It may not be at the pace that we want it to be. I would vaccinate everybody in this county today if we had the ability,” she said.