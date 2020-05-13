YMCA of Kanawha Valley closing Montgomery location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley will permanently close its Montgomery location June 30 because of financial reasons.

The facility closed this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim co-CEO Tony Mariani said in a release the move will not affect the organization’s “commitment to the Upper Kanawha Valley,” and future opportunities are being considered.

The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley continues to operate locations in Charleston and Cross Lanes in addition to various programs in the region.