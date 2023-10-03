Yeager to welcome Breeze Airways flights to and from Tampa Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Breeze Airways begins offering flights between Charleston and Tampa, Florida just as the leaves are beginning to change colors this fall season in West Virginia.

The first Breeze flight arrives at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday and departs the same day at 11:05 am, according to airport director and CEO Dominique Ranieri.

Ranieri said it’s a great opportunity to welcome visitors from the Tampa area.

“I know a lot of people in Florida who really miss what we think is one of the best seasons here in West Virginia getting to admire our gorgeous landscape while all of the leaves are changing, so this flight is just in time to get those folks here,” she said.

Breeze routes to and from Tampa International Airport (TPA) will be available Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ranieri said flights offered by Breeze are reasonably priced, which was a big draw for the airport after Spirit Airlines left.

“We’re seeing fairs starting at $39 on that route each way,” she said.

Breeze also offers nonstop trips to Orlando, Florida (MCO) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and seasonally to Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are so happy to have breeze serving our market and this is just the beginning of the partnership. We’re really hoping to have some additional, exciting announcements about routes that they’re going to be offering from CRW here in the near future,” Ranieri said.

Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.