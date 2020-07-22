Yeager takes next step toward runway extension

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Yeager Airport’s ‘Airport Layout Plan’ that includes a significant runway extension project.

Yeager Executive Director Nick Keller told members of the airport’s operating board Wednesday the approval is a major step in getting the project done.

“This does not guarantee that the FAA would fund any of these projects but what it does is it shows the projects are justified enough that they can be shown on the Airport Layout Plan,” Keller told the board.

The current runway would be extended nearly 2,500 feet into Coonskin Park along with safety overrun areas on each end. The estimated cost is more than $240 million.

Keller said the recent FAA approval now opens the door for the airport to take the next step.

“This is the pathway to the environmental impact study starting,” Keller said. “I had a very good phone call with the FAA and they sent me some documents. We hope to go out in September for Request for Proposals (RFP) for consultant selection to start the environmental impact study.”

Keller said approval of the layout plan is “quite an achievement.” He said it follows four years of work on the project.

Keller also told the board Wednesday the project includes a bonus area of 50 acres that could be used for additional aeronautical development.

“We’d have another apron with a taxiway that would connect. Once the general aviation area gets filled up we have another option here to build another 50 acres,” Keller said.