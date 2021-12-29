Yeager operations shutdown temporarily because of suspicious package

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Travelers at Yeager Airport in Charleston were evacuated early Wednesday morning after screeners with the Transportation Security Administration spotted a suspicious item going through the checkpoint.

TSA believed the item was suspicious when screeners spotted it at about 6:10 a.m. Those inside the airport were evacuated and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called in to further investigate.

The squad later determined the package contained organic matter and a vape pen.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said in a statement. “I appreciate the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police.”

Airport operations were back to normal by 9 a.m.