Yeager Airport will add new building solely for maintenance and public safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston is getting ARP funding to start on a new building dedicated to maintenance and public safety.

The Kanawha County Commission approved the $400,000 sought by the airport for the new building last week.

As it stands now, the airport’s response coordination center and their police department are housed in the basement of the airport’s terminal building, which Ranieri said is not ideal.

“In cases of emergencies and emergency preparedness, that’s not the best place for your center of communications and police department,” Dominique Ranieri said, Yeager Airport Director & CEO.

The project is “shovel-ready” according to Ranieri. She said once completed, this project will kickstart a few other plans that the airport has for improvements that haven’t been started on yet until the new safety facility is complete.

An updated rental car facility is a part of the few other projects that the airport is looking to get started in the near future.

The new Maintenance and Public Safety building has been in the works for a while at Yeager.

“We have a design for a building that will consolidate all of those important assets to the airport outside of the terminal building,” Ranieri said.