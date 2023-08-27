Yeager Airport to host a few new upcoming events in September

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — September will be an eventful month at West Virginia International Yeager Airport as three main events were announced during the airport’s last regular board meeting.

“We have exciting opportunities here at CRW,” said Yeager Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri. “We will be doing a Wings for All event which gives those with autism or other neurodivergent syndromes the opportunity to come and experience travel.”

The Wings for All event will be held September 16 at the airport, but Ranieri said all of the spots for it have currently been filled.

A total of 25 families will get the opportunity to practice all of the steps involved in air travel, including obtaining a boarding pass, going through the TSA, and boarding an airplane, all of which Ranieri said are crucial aspects for neurodivergent people to rehearse.

“We know that traveling is stressful for anyone, but also there are a lot of sensory stimulation in an airport,” she said.

On September 23 the airport will be host to its first Girls in Aviation Day. It will be a free registration event co-hosted by the Marshall University Chapter of Women in Aviation at the Bill Noe Flight School.

The event invites girls between the ages of 8 to 18 to participate in various learning activities introducing them to the world of aviation and STEM careers.

“We always want to promote girls entering into aviation careers as we need more aviation workers, and girls should have those opportunities, as well,” Ranieri said.

Registration is now available for this event.

Finally, on September 24 the airport will be participating in a Pilots to the Rescue Mission. It’s an event that will be held at the Capital Jet Center to support animals that are at risk of being euthanized due to overwhelming shelter numbers.

Ranieri said it will be in connection with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

“We work very closely with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and anything we can do to help our neighbors down the hill, and of course, Hercules is a huge part of our team at CRW, so helping his animal friends is a big deal to us,” said Ranieri.

The Pilots to the Rescue non-profit works with a number of volunteer-led organizations that facilitate the pick-up and delivery of animals to and from various airports.