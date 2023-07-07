Yeager Airport sets record for gun citations this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson said he believes several factors have lead to an increase in guns they’ve recovered from flyers who passed through the TSA checkpoint this year.

“There wasn’t as many folks flying during the pandemic combined with I think there’s a lot of new people who haven’t flown much in the past, so I think that’s part of the reason for the increase that we’re seeing,” Johnson told 580-WCHS Friday.

Johnson released a statement Thursday after the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) found an eighth firearm this year in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the airport in Charleston.

“The concern is higher now than it has been just simply because we’ve seized more firearms this year than we did in 2019, 2018, 2017. The numbers are up,” he said.

The TSA cited a Putnam County man on Wednesday. The 9mm handgun was not loaded however it was packed with two gun magazines loaded with a total of 11 bullets. The TSA also cited a Jackson County woman last Friday, July 1 for carrying a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

John Allen, TSA Federal Security Director for West Virginia, said in a press release it’s been a busy summer so far.

“Wednesday’s gun catch was the eighth gun caught at the airport so far this year, which sets a new record and we still have six more months to go in 2023,” Allen stated. “This is not the type of record we want to set. We would much rather that travelers not bring their firearms to our checkpoints.”

Calling the increase “extremely alarming,” Johnson said almost every gun recovered so far this year was loaded.

“The majority had been loaded at least with rounds in the magazines. Many of them did not have rounds in the chamber, but some of them did this year,” he said.

While none of the gun owners planned to use their firearms on planes or at the airport, Johnson said the sight is still a concern.

“There’s been no concern that an individual had an intent to use that firearm in an aircraft, but it still has to be prohibited,” he said.

The @TSA team at @flycrw prevented a traveler from bringing this firearm onto her flight on Saturday. If you own a firearm, please look into your carry-on bag before you leave home to ensure that you haven't left your gun inside. pic.twitter.com/5C0pS8FlNF — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 3, 2023

If a passenger wants to bring a concealed firearm on an airplane, Johnson said the passenger is required to declare that gun at their airline check-in counter. That luggage with the firearm is screened and then will only be placed on the plane through checked baggage.

Johnson said flyers need to be more aware of what’s in their carry-on bags. He said most people forget they even have a gun on them.

“In most cases it’s unnecessary for a person to be going through all that simply because they have not taken the time or they’ve forgetton that their firearms are there,” he said.

Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000 and can sometimes lead to arrests, depending on the circumstances. Johnson said carrying firearms through security can also cause unnecessary delays for passengers.