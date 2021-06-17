Yeager Airport set to host job fair on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of aviation-related jobs will be available at a job fair Friday at Charleston’s Yeager Airport.

The airport is hosting the fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the facility’s baggage claim. Airport officials said there are openings with Airport Authority, Capital Jet Center, airport food vendor Faber, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airlines, and more.

Chris Williams, Public Affairs Manager at Yeager Airport told 580-WCHS that there will be great opportunities for those prepared. People are recommended to come with resumes in hand.

“We will have tables set up, meet and greet atmosphere. Applications will be there. I believe some talked about doing on-the-spot interviews if they have candidates they like and are qualified,” Williams said.

Williams said something like this has not been done at the airport in recent years but it’s the perfect timing.

“We thought we have all these openings and we know some of our vendors have these openings too, so why not get together in one location and have a job fair,” Williams said.