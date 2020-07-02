Yeager Airport resuming four flights in the next week including Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Yeager Airport is resuming four flights in its rotation within the next week as the airline industry continues to improve from the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

After multiple days in April of around a dozen passengers flying per day, Yeager Airport officials said they have 86 people booked for Spirit Airlines’ first flight resumption from Charleston to Myrtle Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The flights come as a number of COVID-19 cases reported around the state have been linked to Myrtle Beach travel. According to Bill Crouch, the Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 115 cases of COVID-19 across 23 counties associated with travel to Myrtle Beach as of Wednesday.

The first Spirit flight is scheduled for a 2:45 departure on Thursday and will be weekly along with a 3:00 flight on Sundays.

“This flight was going to start about the middle of April. Because of everything that happened with COVID-19, it just got pushed back until demand started to increase a bit,” Chris Williams, Public Affairs Manager at Yeager Airport (CRW) said.

Williams said because of the demand, three other flights are being resumed including a second, non-stop flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

“We are very happy to see frequency returning to CRW,” said Yeager Airport Director, Nick Keller in a statement. “Additional frequency means better connections and flight times for our customers. We hope to see even more flights between CRW and ATL come back in August.”

On July 6, United Airlines is resuming a flight from CRW to Chicago and on July 7 American Airlines will be resuming service from CRW to Philadelphia. Williams said none of these routes are new.

“Flights started to pick back up a little bit,” Williams said.

“We added one or two more flights and as of right now, the airlines are still scheduled to add more flights back in the rotation at Yeager Airport on Friday. They wouldn’t do that if the demand was not there.”

Williams said the airport support services crew has continued to work around the clock on cleaning the airport four times a day. Employees are wearing masks at the airport.

CRW officials are asking passengers to review COVID-19 airline guidelines when booking. Spirit Airlines requires appropriate face coverings during travel except for children aged two and under as well as children who cannot maintain a face covering.

United Airlines is practicing social distancing on flights, saying around 85 percent of its flights are less than half full and it is adjusting seat selection to avoid seating customers next to each other.