Yeager Airport plans to takeover management of Summersville Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller told the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority board on Wednesday that the airport plans to take over management of the Summersville Airport in Nicholas County.

Keller, addressing the board during its monthly meeting, said the takeover of the general aviation facility that has short runways and small aircraft will happen pending approval from the Army Corps of Engineers who owns the land. He added that the drafted management agreement between the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority and Nicholas County Airport Authority has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with no objections.

Keller said officials in Nicholas County and Summersville approached the airport a few months ago and discussions began.

Nick Keller

“They asked if we could help them develop the airport and basically take over management and the day-to-day operations. Kind of leverage the resources that we have here to build up the airport and help increase economic activity,” Keller told MetroNews.

Keller said Yeager Airport would base one full-time employee and one part-time employee in Summersville, which is financially covered in the management agreement. The Nicholas County facility does not have any full-time staff. The airport director noted it’s common practice across the country for an authority to manage more than one airport.

Positions that will work with the Summersville Airport might be airfield electricians, mechanics, and the marketing department.

Keller called it a win-win for both facilities, with Summersville using Yeager’s resources and Yeager being able to sell fuel under its fueling contract.

“I see an airport as an opportunity for economic growth for any community. Obviously, this is great opportunity for that airport. If we can bring in jobs, more activity and help improve their economy while also helping us sell more fuel and bring in more fuel revenue,” Keller said.

COVID-19 update

During the meeting, Keller told the board the airport will be receiving $2,085,178 from the FAA in the Airport Coronavirus Grant Program that was part of the December stimulus package. He said he was notified of the total last week.

The funds will be used for operations, personal, maintenance and debt service, according to Keller, and to backfill any operational losses.

“We are starting to see our passenger numbers go back up. Spirit Airlines resumed the Orlando service on February 11. The bookings have been very good,” Keller said of the airport’s status in the pandemic.

Woody Williams Military Flight Operations Center

An expansion of the Woody Williams Military Flight Operations Center is expected. Keller said the airport is pushing to build a new center of 4,000 square feet, double the size of the current one, next to its U.S. Customs Building currently under construction.

The airport director said he wants to shift the military aircraft onto a different section of the General Aviation air-ramp.

“Our military activity has been so special that we have outgrown the current Woody Williams Center. A lot of times, especially in the summer months, we will have two military units here at the same time. We don’t have enough operations space for them to both be at,” Keller said.

A contract was approved with Thrasher Engineering for architectural design on the center. Keller said once that is finished, officials will determine the cost estimate and if it is feasible to move forward.

Marshall aviation school

Keller told MetroNews that the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School is on schedule to open this fall. He said the hangar and classroom buildings will be finished with construction in July.

Yeager Airport is putting a bid out in march for the aircraft parking apron that will be constructed in the summer. The university has an aircraft there now and two others expected to touch down by the fall.