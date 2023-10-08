Yeager Airport plans to get construction started on a new maintenance and public safety building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport will soon be starting the process to send bids out for construction on a new maintenance and public safety building.

Airport Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri said it’s a necessary action they need to take, as the airport’s current maintenance facilities have exceeded their useful life.

She said while they are just getting started with the project, they have already received a little bit of help with getting it off of the ground.

“Very early stages on that project, putting it out for bid,” Ranieri said. “We have already received some very gracious support from the Kanawha County Commission towards that project, part of it will be federally eligible, and of course depending on how those bids come back we will be able to determine what else we’ll need in order to move forward.”

In recent months the Kanawha County Commission approved $400,000 in ARP funding sought by the airport for the project.

In addition to the maintenance facilities, the airport plans to re-locate its response coordination center and its police department, as well, as currently those facilities are being kept in the basement of CRW’s terminal building, which airport officials say is not ideal.

CRW is also set to receive federally-funded snow and ice removal equipment that doesn’t fit in the airport’s current maintenance building.

Ranieri said along with keeping the equipment in good condition, a new building that can properly store it is also a federal law.

“It’s actually a federal requirement that any federally-funded snow removal equipment be stored indoors, that is to make sure it is in working order for as long as possible, so we need that facility to keep our equipment running,” said Ranieri.

The new maintenance and public safety building is just one of the many projects soon to be underway there.

CRW officials also recently just approved $55,000 in grants going towards roofing and HVAC repairs as part of its major Airport Terminal Project.