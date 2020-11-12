Yeager Airport leaders, federal officials discuss drone and laser issues in flight areas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with Yeager Airport and other aviation entities are continuing the discussion of the increasing issues with drone sightings and laser strikes in the airport’s area.

A committee-type meeting took place Thursday at the state’s largest airport to work through the issues in the air with drones and lasers.

Russell Kennedy, the Operations Manager Yeager Airport, told MetroNews they have had three reported drone sightings around the airport recently and three laser strikes reported by the airport’s tower.

Two of the drone sightings were by the airport and the third was reported by HealthNet in the area of Charleston Area Medical Center. Laser strikes have been noticed in the South Charleston area and by the University of Charleston.

Kennedy noted the dangers of using drones and lasers in certain airspace, which is a federal offense. He warned the public it could lead to serious consequences.

“Some of the larger commercial drones can go through the windshield of an aircraft and enter into a cabin of the pilot and co-pilot. Laser strikes are dangerous just due to the fact that the windshield of the aircraft is struck by a laser, it refracts into the cabin by the pilot and co-pilot and they can be blinded long enough where they can lose control of the aircraft,” he said.

The meeting, which included officials from the FAA and FBI, talked on the airport’s “Best Practices” and took comments on how the airport can better help air carriers and GA pilots combat the rising number of laser strikes.

How to report drone sightings and work with local law enforcement partners was also discussed.

Kennedy said it’s important to work with pilots. Two licensed FAA drone pilots are on the committee, that Kennedy said would continue to meet.

“They are the ones that are out there flying,” he said of meeting with them. “They are the ones that are out that can tell us where the laser strikes are happening and when and if they see a drone. It’s basically building a relationship with those folks to tackle this issue.”

The airport also released maps for the public eye of the “No Drone Zone” and areas where lasers and drones should not be used.