Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An employee at the state’s largest airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Yeager Airport announced the developments on Thursday that officials are now working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all of the proper protocols are being followed.

The health department is also going to complete contact tracing, a news release said.

The employee’s office has already been deep cleaned by airport staff, and the West Virginia National Guard is going to do a full sanitization of the office.

“My thoughts are with the employee and their family. Since the beginning of the pandemic, all Yeager Airport employees have been following safety protocols, including wearing masks and socially distancing,” said Yeager Airport CEO Nick Keller.