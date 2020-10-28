Yeager Airport continuing push for military training in southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at Yeager Airport are continuing their push for more military training operations for both the West Virginia National Guard and national military branches at the facility.

Nick Keller’s director’s report to the airport board on Wednesday primarily focused on the outreach that officials have had in southern West Virginia communities that hold sites and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

Keller said in working with the authority, the airport is working with three coal companies to obtain license agreements for military training.

“We hope to get six to eight additional sites ready for military training over the wintertime. There is demand for it. We have seen a lot of interest from the Navy,” Keller said.

Over the summer, the airport and the West Virginia National Guard announced being a ‘Home Base’ for any branch of the military while they train in the Charleston and southern West Virginia area.

Officials told 580-WCHS the airport and Capital Jet Center provide the military with fuel, planning facilities, space to park aircraft, help with lodging arrangements, and recreational plans for units staying multiple days.

According to the airport, 154 military aviation units have come through Yeager Airport in the past two years.

There are eight sites available for training across several southern West Virginia counties including Boone County, where Keller said he had visited.

“Myself and General (Allen) Tackett went down to Boone County Commission last week and talked about the airport and all the military training and how we can help Boone County benefit from this military training,” he told the board.

Chris Williams with the airport is meeting with the Navy Thursday to certify landing zones on coal sites around the state. Keller said that is where the six to eight additional site figures come from.

There has also been outreach to the Nichols County Commission, Nicholas County Airport Authority and the Summersville leaders on the training.

During the director’s report to the board, Keller said the airport is also in discussion with the West Virginia Development Office to discuss a company at the airport to give repairs to aircraft.