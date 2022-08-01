Yeager Airport board approves shooter detection system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport Board of Directors has approved a contract related to installing a shooter detection system at the airport.

Nitro Construction received a contract worth $103,975, in which the firm will be responsible for placing sensors in the airport’s terminal building and the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School’s classroom building.

Airport director Nick Keller said the sensors will detect gunshots as well as muzzle flashes.

“It sends an alert to Metro 911 [and] the airport response coordination center,” he said.

Keller also noted airport employees and other people who work at the facility will receive a text alert.

“The good thing about this system is it notifies people if there’s a gunshot detected at a certain sensor, we would have the sensors named,” he explained. “It would send an alert and say gunshot detected at this sensor.”

Keller is hopeful the installation of sensors will be completed by the end of the year.