Yeager Airport board applauds work of Keller, gives him raise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller sees a bright future ahead for the airport after the work put together over the past year. The airport’s board agrees with the current visions of Keller.

On Wednesday during the monthly board meeting, the board voted to give Keller a raise in salary during a performance review. This came moments after Keller gave the airport director’s report, which featured an annual report.

Keller was named to his current position in Sept. 2019 and given a 5-year contract in Sept. 2020. He told MetroNews on Wednesday that he will begin to give an annual report at every Sept. board meeting during his tenure.

“We have so many big projects and initiatives that it’s good to take a step back and review it, compare it to our goals and look ahead to see how we want to proceed,” Keller said.

Keller laid out nine strategic goals for the airport happening now or will be reached with current happenings there.

Those include:

Create a positive customer experience Build a US Customs & Border Protection Facility Invest in our employees Runway safety improvements and extension Invest in aviation education and create quality jobs Increase and improve air service Grow the Capital Jet Center Increase military and civil aircraft operations Improve facilities at Coonskin Park

Keller said the completion date of the US Customs & Border Protection Facility is delayed around one month and should be done in December of this year. He said this retains the state’s only port of entry and supports foreign trade zone. Keller said opening the building will also go along with the name change of the airport expected next year of West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Keller also highlighted the runway safety improvements and extension as being significant for future development. He said this would open up land for development and aircraft operations. The airport is receiving a $5.1 million FAA EIS Phase I grant.

Following the goals, Keller laid out plans for the future which included work with Marshall University, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, and other stakeholders to obtain the USEDA Build Back Better Regional Cluster designation for West Virginia to become a hub for aerospace and advance aerospace manufacturing. The airport said that’s a $75M grant potential.

The airport will also work towards electrifying itself to become an Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Center of Excellence.

Keller said the airport also plans to go after $100 million of the potential infrastructure being considered in Washington for a new terminal building and control tower and additional apron improvements.

“Everything we do is, we have a strategy with strategic goals. Everything we do aligns with those goals to make the airport the most important economic engine in West Virginia through advances in aerospace and education,” Keller said.

Keller’s salary rose from $181,000 to $200,000 following an annual performance review where Keller left the room. Board members expressed the need to keep Keller around, citing his interest in the area, vision and his qualifications. One board member pointed out that other airports have inquired about Keller.

The board reviewed the salaries of airport directors of similar-sized airports around the country and landed on a raise of $200,000.

“I love Charleston, I am from here. I want to see the city and the state succeed. I feel like in this role, I can really make a difference in trying to help move our economy forward and do great things,” Keller said.