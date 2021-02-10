Yeager adds two flights on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two flights appear ready for takeoff again at Yeager Airport following months of a pause due to COVID-19.

Thursday marks the resumption of the American Airlines route from Yeager (CRW) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. and Spirit Airlines route from Yeager to Orlando International.

Chris Williams, Public Affairs Manager at Yeager Airport said the Spirit flight was paused only one month following its start-up in early Spring 2020 because of virus concerns. He said the airport received the flight through a 3-year grant and will not lose any time off the grant due to the virus.

“It’s a good destination for our passengers. It’s a good place to connect if you are going somewhere else and it’s a good final destination. It has a lot of things to do down there such as Disney World so it’s great for families. We are really excited to have this flight back,” Williams said.

The Spirit flight is three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and is taking off from CRW Thursday at 12:56 p.m.

The American Airlines flight will be a daily flight from Charleston to D.C. and leaves CRW at 6 a.m. Williams expressed that the D.C. flight is a good place to connect and for business travel.

Williams noted that enplanements at the Charleston airport are slowing improving, averaging between 250 and 300 passengers a day. Pre-pandemic numbers were 900 enplanements per day.