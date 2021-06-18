Yak Fest set for fun weekend

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — One of the busiest weekends of the year in St. Albans is here. It’s time for Yak Fest on the streets of the town as part of the 17th annual Tour de Coal.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS this week and said there is something for everyone at Yak Fest.

“We got face painting for children. We have a street full of vendors, I think we have 14 or 15 food vendors. We have outdoor vendors, we have art vendors. There will be booths for anyone wanting a cold beer,” he said.

The events get underway on Friday at 4 p.m. on Main Street. The music schedule that night consists of Robert Shafer and Robin Kessinger 4-5, Darrin Hacquard 5-6, Big Daddy Love 6-8, and Davisson Brothers 8-10.

On Saturday, Anne Melton plays from 2-3, The Swivel Rockers 3-4, Sonic Threshold 4-5, Weary Space Wanderer 5-6, Juicy 6-8, and Stratus 8-10.

The Tour de Coal is the second-largest flatwater kayaking event in the country, bringing in around 2,000 per year. James said YakFest, which started in 2018, was meant to add to the decades-old kayak float.

James said 18 states were represented in the tour in 2019 and hundreds more just visit St. Albans.

“The 2019 Yak Fest we had five businesses in the Old Main District that has had a record weekend. What businesses have come to realize is that even though Old Main is shut down, it brings traffic to their businesses,” he said.