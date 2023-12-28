Wymer murder case on hold while judge awaits report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge will consider a mental health evaluation conducted recently in connection with a Charleston murder case.

Judge Kenneth Ballard held a hearing Thursday in the case of Amber Wymer.

The 42-year-old Charleston resident was arrested earlier this year following the Jan. 5 stabbing death of Abigail Marcinkowsky. The 20-year-old Marcinkowsky was Wymer’s boyfriend’s daughter.

Kanawha County Public Defender Rick Holicker said a psychologist has deemed Wymer not competent to stand trial.

“The case is in a holding pattern until we receive the full report and have a hearing at which a judicial determination should be made as to her competency,” Holicker said.

It’s anticipated Ballard will hold another hearing in the near future once the final report is received.

Investigators have previously said Wymer and Marcinkowsky were in an argument which escalated into violence.

“At the time the father wasn’t home. She (Wymer) really didn’t go into what the argument was about. We just know there was an argument and it had been ongoing during the evening and then unfortunately resulted in the death of Ms. Marcinkowsky,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett soon after Wymer’s arrest.

Wymer remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.