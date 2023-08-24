WVU Medicine celebrates new outpatient therapy facility

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon was officially cut on WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals new physical therapy and rehabilitation center.

The new state-of-the-art center will provide outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapies all within a 9,000 square foot newly renovated space at the River Walk Mall in South Charleston.

The facility will also offer cardiopulmonary rehabilitation for patients with heart and lung disease.

WVU Medicine physical therapy director Jill Daniels said it’s a one-stop-shop for everyone’s rehabilitation needs.

“We’re one of the only, maybe the only ones that offer physical, occupational and speech therapies all in one location under one roof, and I don’t believe there are any others that offer all of those and cardiopulmonary in the same location,” said Daniels.

The center offers a variety of treatment options, as well, including manual and exercise-based therapies, soft tissue and joint mobilization, post-surgical care, stroke and cardiovascular care, swallow and cognitive therapy and more.

The sessions typically last between 45 minutes to an hour and people usually come to the facility an average of 6 to 8 weeks depending on their need.

Daniels said the facility tries to make it as convenient as possible for patients.

“We have lots of patients who are multi-disciplinary so we try to schedule them all in the same day so they don’t have to come multiple days, so if you need speech, OT, or PT, we will work that out on the schedule,” she said.

The therapy starts with a standardized assessment to set each patient’s goals that are uniquely designed for their individual needs.

Daniels said the facility and its location has been well-received by all.

“Its been very exciting, we’ve been here for two weeks seeing patients, the patients love it, the staff loves it, it’s a great location, it’s busy here, so I’m very excited that we’re here in this location to serve the community,” said Daniels.