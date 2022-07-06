WVU, BridgeValley will return to normal operations following bomb threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia institutions will operate on normal schedules on Wednesday after bomb threats impacted daily operations.

Buildings on West Virginia Univesity’s downtown Morgantown campus and the two BridgeValley Community and Technical College campuses were closed following bomb threats on Tuesday.

Authorities have not announced any connection between the bomb threats.

West Virginia University authorities conducted building sweeps, in which officers did not find any devices.

“It’s early in the investigation, but we believe the bomb threat against WVU is part of a series of such hoax calls made to other campuses,” University Police Department Chief Sherry St. Clair said in a release.

The University Police Department will work with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to identify the parties responsible for the threat.

BridgeValley Community and Technical College closed its South Charleston and Montgomery campuses following the threat Tuesday morning. All in-person activities for Tuesday were also canceled.