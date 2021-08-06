WVSU to zero-out bills of several thousand students

INSTITTUE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University announced Friday it’s using more than $816,000 in CARES Act funding to pay off the account balances of more than 2,900 students at the Institute campus.

Ericke Cage

A WVSU news release said the balances for all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students from March 13, 2020, through the summer 2021 semesters have been zero-balanced.

West Virginia State University Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke Cage said students have faced tremendous pressure since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We understand the past two years have been a hardship for our students and their families and we wanted to take this action to help ease their financial burden,” Cage, who just took over the day to day operations of WVSU a week ago, said. “We did not want an unpaid balance owed to the university to be a reason that someone chose not to continue with their education.”

The school’s cashier’s office will notify eligible students within the next five business days. WVSU’s fall semester begins Aug. 16.

WVSU’s Board of Governors gave Cage day-to-day authority over the school on July 30 after accepting the resignation of President Nicole Pride. Cage said in a campus letter earlier this week that he had started meeting with BOG Chair Chuck Jones and others on various issues including a return-to-campus plan.