WVSU to increase tuition, fees in upcoming school year

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Students at West Virginia State University will soon be paying more to attend classes on the Institute campus.

The WVSU Board of Governors approved tuition and fee increases for the 2023-2024 academic year during its meeting Thursday morning.

There will be a 5% increase for in-state undergraduate tuition and a 3% increase for in-state and out-of-state graduate tuition.

Program fees will be $200 per undergraduate student and $150 per graduate student along with special fees.

Justin McAllister, vice president for Strategic Finance, Operations and Chief Innovation Officer at WVSU, told the board the increases are necessary to give the university more flexible spending dollars.

“The total net new revenue from this entire tuition and fee proposal is $1.33 million,” McAllister said.

McAllister said they’re still cheaper than other nearby institutions like Marshall University, but still remain competitive.

“Marshall’s program fees range from $150 to $1,750 depending on the program,” he said.

The fees will be used by several department heads at WVSU, McAllister told the board.

“Those fees are used specifically by departments — like the English Department, we use that fee to maintain our writing lab. The Art Department has to buy supplies and things like that,” he said.

The board on Thursday also approved an across the board pay raise for WVSU employees. Each employee will receive an increase of $1,133.51. The total general revenue increase is $320,310.